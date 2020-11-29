Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.