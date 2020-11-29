McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.