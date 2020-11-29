McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,293. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

