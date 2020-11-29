McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,793.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,528.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

