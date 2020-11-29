McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.23. 1,554,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

