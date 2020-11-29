McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.87. 474,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.