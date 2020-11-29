McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

