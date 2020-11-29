McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

