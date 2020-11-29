McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.08. The stock had a trading volume of 976,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

