McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

