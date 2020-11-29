McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $29,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,342,000 after buying an additional 636,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 402,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

