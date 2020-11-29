McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 230.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

