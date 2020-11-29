McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $22.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.63. 162,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,600. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

