McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 363.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

VPU traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,531. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

