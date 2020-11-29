McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 586 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

CM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 139,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,076. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

