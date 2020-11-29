McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

