McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3,915.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,013,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

