McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

