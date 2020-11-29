McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

