McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 598 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of BK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.