Maxim Group Raises GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $35.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

