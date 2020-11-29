Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MATW. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 152,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

