Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,858 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

