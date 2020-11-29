Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by 25.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $271.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
