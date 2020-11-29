Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by 25.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $271.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

