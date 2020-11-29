Marc Ducler Purchases 132,398 Shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) insider Marc Ducler purchased 132,398 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,859.70 ($14,185.50).

Marc Ducler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Marc Ducler acquired 176,470 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($21,428.50).

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Ducler acquired 129,032 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($14,285.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.15.

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company's principal property is the Mandilla gold project situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain. It also explores for copper and zinc deposits.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.