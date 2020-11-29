Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Financial Survey

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% IHS Markit 21.45% 11.07% 5.72%

66.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 13.94 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -52.62 IHS Markit $4.41 billion 8.35 $502.70 million $2.09 44.30

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnite and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 3 0 3.00 IHS Markit 0 4 12 0 2.75

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.09%. IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $81.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.37%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Magnite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and predictive analytics and marketing automation software. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 100 countries. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. It also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; performance and analysis for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

