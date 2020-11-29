Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

