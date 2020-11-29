Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 553,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 225,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 305,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

