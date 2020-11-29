Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $154.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

