Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $255.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.