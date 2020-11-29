Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $374.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
