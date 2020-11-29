Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $374.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.