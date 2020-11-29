LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

