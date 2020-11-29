LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,503 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,826. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

