LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

