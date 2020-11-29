Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Legrand has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.