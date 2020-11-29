Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $29.00 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

