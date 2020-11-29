Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.12.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.76 on Tuesday, reaching $456.54. The stock had a trading volume of 727,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,202. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $460.61. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

