Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Buys 6,704 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $40,961.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 922,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,228.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 4,200 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

