Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Buys 4,200 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 922,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,558.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 6,704 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,961.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.31 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

