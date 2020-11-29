Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.13 ($124.85).

Shares of KBX opened at €107.68 ($126.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.58. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €111.32 ($130.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 33.13.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

