KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $254.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

