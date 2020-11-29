Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $140.82 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

