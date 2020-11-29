Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) to Underperform

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

