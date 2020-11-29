K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in K12 were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of K12 by 285.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 471,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $986.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

