JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE:PAC opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 73.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

