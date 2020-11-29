JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,850

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIZZ. Davy Research cut shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.79 ($50.30).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,515.33 ($58.99) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,740 ($61.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,743.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.