JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.