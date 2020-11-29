JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.02 ($51.79).

DWNI stock opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

