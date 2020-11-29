Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 8,194 Shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Stock

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,758.39 ($8,398.85).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,250 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 75,065 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,468.93 ($77,477.80).

On Tuesday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 107,070 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,898.00 ($107,070.00).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 156,909 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$219,201.87 ($156,572.77).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

