Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.
About Toray Industries
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.