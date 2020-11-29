Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toray Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

